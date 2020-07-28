PSL returns to action

The wish of majority of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to complete the season has been granted and the local football programme will finally resumes next weekend.

Following the league's board of governors (BoG) meeting yesterday, PSL chair Irvin Khoza confirmed that play will resume on August 8, with the Nedbank Cup semifinals kicking off the proceedings in Gauteng, chosen by the league as the biological safe environment (BSE).

The Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship should restart on August 11. In the last four of the cup, Mamelodi Sundowns take on Bidvest Wits, while Bloemfontein Celtic entertain Baroka. The season is expected to be wrapped up in the first week of September.

"Today (yesterday) we unanimously agreed that we must resume the games on the 8th of August," Khoza told a live conference held at PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, yesterday

"I've just come out of a board of governors meeting, which was a meeting that was extended... to make sure that I go and engage the stakeholders on the status of resumption of the PSL."

Khoza also revealed the BoG will convene another meeting tomorrow to iron out a few grey areas such as the actual date of the last day of the season, among others things.

Clubs are required to descend into Gauteng with at least 50 personnel, a day before restarting action.