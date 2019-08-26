Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero may not have achieved his ultimate goal of playing in England or Spain but has expressed his joy at signing for United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira on a two-year contract.

Serero had been a regular at Dutch club Vitesse in the last few seasons but has jumped at the chance of a big pay-day in the UAE as the 29-year-old cashes in at a club that once had Liberian great George Weah and Netherlands international Phillip Cocu on their books.

"I am excited for this new and different experience in my football career‚” Serero said.

“I’m very happy that Al Jazira is implementing a wonderful project aimed at bringing the team to the podiums locally and abroad‚ and to convert the club to a leading sports‚ economic and social institution.

“I assure everyone that I will offer all my potential and expertise to help the club achieve these ambitious goals.”

Al Jazira have had a succession of Dutch coaches in Henk ten Cate‚ former Ajax Amsterdam tactician Marcel Keizer‚ Damien Hertog and current boss Jurgen Streppel‚ who will know Serero well from the Bafana star’s eight years in the Dutch league.