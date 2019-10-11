Chiefs match will be war, warns Siphelele Mthembu

By likening this upcoming match to a war, you get a sense that Mthembu has a grudge against Chiefs, his home for three years until he was released for misfiring in August 2017. However, the City striker maintained he has nothing against the Soweto giants.

"Yes, I was at Chiefs. I played my part when I was there. I don't hate Chiefs and I have nothing to prove. They treated me well when I was there. I said it'll be war because of our poor form of late, we want to turn things around," said Mthembu, who netted just twice in 43 games in Chiefs colours.

The lad from Melmoth in KwaZulu-Natal started last season like a house on fire, but his form declined midway through as he remained stagnant on six goals for City.

Among other things, Mthembu attributes the sudden downturn in form to the departure of Ayanda Patosi, who left City for Iranian outfit Esteghlal in January.