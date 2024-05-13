Spurs relegated from the DStv Premiership

Cape Town Spurs have been relegated from the DStv Premiership after one season in the top league following Richards Bay’s 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Natal Rich Boyz moved to 27 points on the log standings following that victory, making it impossible for Spurs to overtake them with two matches remaining this season.
Spurs have only recorded five victories in 28 matches with 19 defeats, and that made their season a nightmare. They were always favourites to face automatic relegation and their fate was finally sealed when Bay beat Pirates a day after they [Spurs] drew with SuperSport United on Friday.
The Urban Warriors needed to win the SuperSport game to keep their slim chance of avoiding automatic relegation alive, but could only play to a goalless draw. Spurs will be replaced by Magesi in the top flight, who won the Motsepe Foundation Championship with two games to spare.
Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp was satisfied with a point against SuperSport even though it didn’t help them survive.
Meanwhile, Swallows coach Musa Nyatama was pleased with his side’s effort after they beat the "invincible" Stellenbosch 2-0 at Dobsonville Stadium, also on Saturday.
Lindokuhle Mtshali and Gabadinho Mhango scored on either side of the half to give Swallows their win.
“We needed the points to keep the gap between us and Richards Bay as well as Royal AM. We are happy, but let’s see how far we can go in the last two matches,” Nyatama told the media during the post-match press conference.
“To be honest with you, the technical team is helping me and we are happy because we are serving the team for the second time.
“Now we need to show the same performance against other teams. Everyone needs to come to the party. We wanted it more than them. We become complacent when we play the so-called smaller teams.”
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said they will give a fight in the remaining two matches to finish second on the log standings.
“I cannot fault them. We are currently second in the DStv Premiership with two matches to go and obviously, there is still a lot to play for and a lot can still happen,” Barker said.
“It was a setback for our ambitions to finish second in the league, but we won’t lose any hope or give up any sort of opportunity that is still awaiting us in terms of six points to play for.”
Meanwhile, Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United played to a goalless draw on Saturday.
Spurs relegated from the DStv Premiership
The Cape-side only recorded five wins this season
Image: DARREN STEWAR/ GALLO IMAGES
