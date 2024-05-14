Maduka unfazed as he faces 'invincible' Downs

Despite losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the DStv Premiership match, Royal AM coach John Maduka says they are positive of doing well in their return leg at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Maduka was content with how they performed against Masandawana in that defeat after Peter Shalulile scored late to hand them their fourth successive loss at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
As they prepare to host them this time, Maduka highlighted areas where he thinks they need to improve to get positive results. "I think we can build up from where we left off apart from how we conceded, because it is a team you must defend well against," Maduka said.
"You can't just take the game away from Sundowns because once you do that, you open yourself. It's a team that plays every moment. So you have to make sure that you are disciplined and work hard as a team."
Thwihli Thwahla can still drop to the playoff spot should they fail to collect points in their last three matches against Sundowns, Chippa United and Moroka Swallows, and Richards Bay wins their games.
They lead the Natal Rich Boyz, who are second from the bottom, by two points with a game in hand against Sundowns.
Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise said they are aware that Royal will be coming at them trying to avenge their defeat on Saturday, but that they will make it difficult for them again as they have their ambitions.
"It will be a difficult game because they will want to come at us since they are number 14 on the log and are playing at home," Mkhulise told the Sundowns media department yesterday.
"They will want three points, which we also want because we have our objective as a team [finishing unbeaten this season]. I was happy with my performance on Saturday and I know I can still improve. But I think the whole team is ready to face Royal AM again."
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
