Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has heaped praise on his Stellenbosch-bound star Sanele Barns for remaining committed to the cause, despite the fact that he's leaving at the end of the campaign.
Barns netted the game's only goal as relegation-battling Bay stunned Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, boosting their survival hopes. The 27-year-old Barns will leave Bay for Stellenbosch at the end of the season after the two sides struck a deal a few months ago.
"He's a very professional somebody. I am happy with his commitment. Usually when players are about to leave, they drag their feet but Barns is always fighting for the team.
"I had a chat with him today and asked him if he'd allow us to take the money back to Stellenbosch and he stays, and said 'please just do that'; so that's the commitment that he has for the club,'' Vilakazi said of Barns, who's their leading scorer with five league goals.
Kanu also praised the club's chairman Sifiso "Jomo" Biyela for remaining supportive and relaxed amid their relegation battle. "I've never seen someone as relaxed as him. Sometimes when you are too desperate things don't happen but you just need to be supportive and he's doing just that,'' said the Bay coach.
Vilakazi chalked up their win over the Sea Robbers to proper planning, saying they frustrated them by defending well. The Bay coach insisted they were more desperate for maximum points than second-spot-chasing Bucs.
"I did mention even before the game that proper planning would do for us as a team. Facing Pirates lately isn't a child's play. We were facing a team that's flying high but because we stuck to the plan, we frustrated them by making sure we are tight at the back. We needed these three points more than Pirates. We are fighting for our lives,'' Kanu stated.
Bay coach applauds Barns' sportsmanship
Stellies-bound star's goal stuns Bucs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi has heaped praise on his Stellenbosch-bound star Sanele Barns for remaining committed to the cause, despite the fact that he's leaving at the end of the campaign.
Barns netted the game's only goal as relegation-battling Bay stunned Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium at the weekend, boosting their survival hopes. The 27-year-old Barns will leave Bay for Stellenbosch at the end of the season after the two sides struck a deal a few months ago.
"He's a very professional somebody. I am happy with his commitment. Usually when players are about to leave, they drag their feet but Barns is always fighting for the team.
"I had a chat with him today and asked him if he'd allow us to take the money back to Stellenbosch and he stays, and said 'please just do that'; so that's the commitment that he has for the club,'' Vilakazi said of Barns, who's their leading scorer with five league goals.
Kanu also praised the club's chairman Sifiso "Jomo" Biyela for remaining supportive and relaxed amid their relegation battle. "I've never seen someone as relaxed as him. Sometimes when you are too desperate things don't happen but you just need to be supportive and he's doing just that,'' said the Bay coach.
Vilakazi chalked up their win over the Sea Robbers to proper planning, saying they frustrated them by defending well. The Bay coach insisted they were more desperate for maximum points than second-spot-chasing Bucs.
"I did mention even before the game that proper planning would do for us as a team. Facing Pirates lately isn't a child's play. We were facing a team that's flying high but because we stuck to the plan, we frustrated them by making sure we are tight at the back. We needed these three points more than Pirates. We are fighting for our lives,'' Kanu stated.
Mokwena not focusing on being invincible yet
Riveiro says Bucs did everything well but failed to net
Spurs relegated from the DStv Premiership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos