Roland Putsche has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in Friday’s Nedbank Cup win over Highlands Park and Thabo Nodada could be out for as long as two months after his knee was hurt in the same game.

Coach Benni McCarthy is describing it as a massive blow as City‚ who are only seven points off top place in the Premier Soccer League standings‚ look to get into the title race as well as keep up their push for another cup trophy.

They are among the eight sides who go into Thursday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw although it will now be with mixed feelings.

Putsche hurt his knee early on in Friday’s match at the Cape Town Stadium and had to go off‚ replaced by Teko Modise.

The industrious Austrian‚ who was just signed a contract extension but has been courted by Orlando Pirates‚ faces surgery.