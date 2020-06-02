Evans Rusike itching for more goals
For the success of the efficient strike partnership of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza at SuperSport United, another marksman Evans Rusike had to be sacrificed by being deployed on the right-wing.
While Rusike had not been in his element this season, partly because of niggling injuries, Grobler and Gabuza have contributed an impressive 21 goals between them across all tournaments.
Out of the 14 league matches he featured in this campaign, it's only in three where Rusike was spearheading the attack. He has played 11 matches as a right-winger and one as a left-winger, managing just two goals in the process.
Rusike does not hide the fact that his favourite position is still that traditional No.9 - the centre-forward.
However, the Zimbabwean international has come to terms with the fact that the team comes first.
"Preferably I would like to play as an out-and-out striker. But now there's a new set-up [at the club]. The coaches want the best for me and I want the best for the team, so at the end of the day I can play anywhere, as long as I am scoring," Rusike told Sowetan.
"I can play anywhere near the goals. I love goals, if it was up to me I'd be on the scoresheet every game."
The Matsatsantsa man also emphasised he's happy to see the Grobler-Gabuza combination flourish, tipping the former to topple Orlando Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango to win the top-scorer's gong.
Grobler is on 12 goals, two behind topping Mhango.
"I won't be jealous of my teammates. If they're doing well they're doing well. Grobler has been unlucky with injuries in the past season, now this season things are happening for him. I am very happy for him," Rusike, who turns 30 in two weeks' time, said.
"Everyone has his own time. It's Bradley's time. It's a good competition among all of us. Grobler can still win the Golden Boot... he's very hungry and dedicated."
