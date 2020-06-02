Evans Rusike itching for more goals

For the success of the efficient strike partnership of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza at SuperSport United, another marksman Evans Rusike had to be sacrificed by being deployed on the right-wing.

While Rusike had not been in his element this season, partly because of niggling injuries, Grobler and Gabuza have contributed an impressive 21 goals between them across all tournaments.

Out of the 14 league matches he featured in this campaign, it's only in three where Rusike was spearheading the attack. He has played 11 matches as a right-winger and one as a left-winger, managing just two goals in the process.

Rusike does not hide the fact that his favourite position is still that traditional No.9 - the centre-forward.

However, the Zimbabwean international has come to terms with the fact that the team comes first.

"Preferably I would like to play as an out-and-out striker. But now there's a new set-up [at the club]. The coaches want the best for me and I want the best for the team, so at the end of the day I can play anywhere, as long as I am scoring," Rusike told Sowetan.

"I can play anywhere near the goals. I love goals, if it was up to me I'd be on the scoresheet every game."