All eyes on the Tshwane derby

There is a high possibility that Thamsanqa Gabuza will make his SuperSport United debut against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Having joined SuperSport from Orlando Pirates barely five weeks ago, Gabuza, 32, appears to have already earned the trust of coach Kaitano Tembo at Matsatsantsa.

The SuperSport mentor has dropped a hint that he may alter the team's style of play to accommodate Gabuza, who managed only 11 strikes in 95 Bucs appearances across all tournaments since transferring from Golden Arrows in August 2013.

"In terms of our approach, if you look at last season, especially in the second half of the season, we played with two in the midfield and two upfront,'' said Tembo.

"Probably that's the direction we want to try and take coming into the new season, especially having Gabuza, who is also a strong guy . can play with someone like Bradley [Grobler] or Evans [Rusike].''