From favourites to dark horses we preview Afcon teams

Tiyani wa ka Mabasa previews the teams.

Egypt

The Pharaohs have won this tournament a record seven times. With Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in their corner, they would go in as one of the favourites to win again, especially because they are in their own backyard.

It's been nine years since they won their last Afcon when they beat Ghana in the decider in 2010, which was hosted by Angola. With mostly locally based players in their squad, the spotlight will be on Salah to deliver the trophy on home soil, but Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal is equally capable.

Not only have they participated in 23 Afcon tournaments, they have an experienced manager in Mexico's Javier Aguirre. The question mark would be on their form; they have recovered a bit with five wins in their last seven matches. Before that they had lost six times in 10 games.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawy, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mahmoud Gennesh

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady, Baher El-Mohamady, Ahmed Hegazi, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Ahmed Mansour, Omar Gaber, Ayman Ashraf

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Ali Ghazal, Nabil Emad Dunga, Abdallah El-Said, Walid Soliman, Mohamed Salah,Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Amr Warda

Strikers: Ahmed Ali, Marwan Mohsen, Ahmed Hassan Kouka

Coach: Javier Aguirre (Mexican)

DR Congo

Ranked fifth in Africa, the two-time African champions have shown great improvement under Florent Ibenge. They have a strong attack with the likes of Yannick Bolasie and Cedric Bakambu in their ranks.

It's in defence that things don't appear well, having kept one clean sheet in the qualifiers against Liberia at home. From being knocked out in the first round in the SA tournament edition, they improved in 2015 (third place) and 2017 (quarterfinals). With a squad of players in competitive European leagues, they may not be favourites, but will certainly be one of the dark horses to win the tournament.

They have made 18 appearances at this tournament.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Parfait Mandanda, Anthony Mossi, Ley Matampi Vumi

Defenders: Djuma Shabani, Glody Muzinga, Issama Mpeko, Christian Luyindama Nekadio, Arthur Masuaku, Wilfred Moke, Marcel Tisserand, Merveille Bope Bokadi, Beaudrick Ungenda

Midfielders: Chadrac Akolo, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Chancel Mangulu, Tresor Mputu, Youssouf Mulumbu, Jacques Maghoma

Forwards: Britt Assombalonga, Cederic Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie, Jonathan Bolingi Mpangi, Elia Lina Meschack

Coach: Florent Ibenge (Congolese)