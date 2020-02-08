SuperSport United keen to return to continental football

SuperSport United are nostalgic about continental football, aiming to clinch the Nedbank Cup to guarantee a return to the CAF Confederation Cup.

This ambition was laid bare by the club's coach Kaitano Tembo at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday, engaging the media about their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash versus Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld tonight (8.15pm).

The last time SuperSport participated in the CAF Confed Cup was in 2017 and went on to reach the final, where they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

"We always have ambitions to go back and compete. play on the continental stage. This game [against Downs] gives us that opportunity to boost our chances of playing in the Confed Cup next season," Tembo said.

The Matsatsantsa coach underlined the importance of winning the cup by narrating how playing on the continent accelerated the progress of their budding stars Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, who are now the cog of the team.