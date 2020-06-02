‘Justice for George Floyd’: Marcus Rashford and Lewis Hamilton express disgust
England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford admitted on Monday that he took time “to process what is going on in the world” in reaction to the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis‚ Minnesota.
Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers has sparked mass protests across the United States‚ with governors in several states calling in soldiers in an attempt to maintain order.
Floyd died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minnesota.
Rashford‚ the 22 year-old United goal poacher who has attracted the attention of La Liga giants Barcelona‚ took to social media to express his sadness.
“I know you haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world‚” Rashford tweeted.
“At a time I’ve been asking people to come together‚ work together and be united‚ we appear to be more divided than ever.
“People are hurting and people need answers‚” he said.
Six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton blasted his fellow F1 drivers for remaining silent during Floyd racism row.
Outgoing Mercedes-Benz driver Hamilton tweeted: “I see those of you who are staying silent‚ some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice.
“Not a sign from anybody in my industry‚ which of course is a white-dominated sport. I'm one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone.
“I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you.
“I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make change.”
Some of his racing opponents – including Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc – later co-posted the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.
It is our responsabilities to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent.— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020
I stand #BlackLivesMatters. 3/3
Several sports have also called for action to be taken against the arrested officer‚ Derek Chauvin‚ including England winger Jadon Sancho‚ who posted a message calling for “justice” for Floyd after scoring for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.