'Zim soccer owes PSL so much'

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona has praised the quality of the local PSL and says it has been a major factor in Zimbabwe qualifying for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Belgium-based forward who also benefitted from the platform that the PSL has created in his two spells at Naturena, will be the lead attacker when the Warriors head to the Afcon finals in Egypt later this month.

There are 19 ex or current PSL players in the provisional Zimbabwe Afcon squad, with some having used the PSL as a springboard to Europe. "I believe it is the strongest league in Africa," Musona said.

"It develops players from Zimbabwe and gives them the opportunity to showcase themselves in Africa. Some of them are in clubs that are playing in Champions League."

Musona believes the fact that Zimbabwe qualified for Afcon with a team that had so many current PSL players, such as Marshall Munetsi (Pirates), Teenage Hadebe and Khama Billiat (both Kaizer Chiefs), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) and George Chigova (Polokwane City), is a great advert for the league.

He said Zimbabwe football owes the PSL much in terms of helping to boost the careers of players and hopes the platform continues into the future. "Thanks to the PSL for giving us the opportunity to showcase our talent and be seen around Europe."