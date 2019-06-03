Soccer

Pirates busiest in the transfer market

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 03 June 2019 - 08:35
Mamelodi Sundowns target Evans Rusike.
Mamelodi Sundowns target Evans Rusike.
Image: BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates appear to be a few steps ahead of the rest of the teams in the transfer market at this stage.

Bucs are linked with some quality players and word from those who are familiar with Pirates' transfer dealings, suggest that they may have concluded a couple of deals already.

Sowetan has for months been aware that Maritzburg United midfielder Fortune Makaringe is more likely to join Pirates than any other team.

Makaringe's current teammates at the KwaZulu-Natal club midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu and goalkeeper Richard Ofori are also on Pirates' radar.

From Zambia, another midfielder Austin Muwowo, who plays for Forest Rangers, has also confirmed Pirates' interest in him.

Pirates are seemingly going all out because they've also been reportedly tracking Asante Kotoko forward, Yacouba Songne.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns aren't giving much away at this stage.

Chiefs are on the verge of completing a deal for Zambian forward, Lazarus Kambole, who's in the books of Zesco United.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are keen on SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike and his teammate, Thabo Mnyamane, may also move to Chloorkop.

The other club that is making headway in the transfer market is Bidvest Wits, who have now added former Black Leopards midfielder, Ivan Mahangwahaya.

Wits have already announced the signings of Ajax Cape Town duo Brandon Petersen and Prince Nxumalo, who will officially join the club on July 1.

It promises to be yet another busy time for SA top-flight clubs in the market as they bolster their squads ahead of next season. For now, Pirates are a step ahead.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Pitso sets sights on SuperSport's Modiba

Deal could see Sundowns part with almost R12m.
Sport
1 day ago

Maritzburg United set to lose their top players

Following a successful play-offs run where they secured their Absa Premiership status, Maritzburg United are set to part ways with a number of key ...
Sport
12 hours ago

'I'm still traumatised by defeat to TS Galaxy‚' says Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has admitted that his club's embarrassing defeat to lower tier side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X