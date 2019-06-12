Over 50 PSL players set to be part of Afcon

For this year's tournament, there are 17 local-based players in the Bafana Bafana team, while Zimbabwe boasts 14 from SA's top-flight and some from the National First Division (NFD) in their final 23-man squad.

Uganda are expected to have Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns and Allen Kateregga, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Maritzburg United from Cape Town City.

Other PSL players likely to be in Egypt playing for their countries include Madagascan international Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana, who's in the books of Kaizer Chiefs.

Baroka defender Abdi Banda may make the final cut in the Tanzanian team, while Chippa United's Frederic Nsabiyumva would travel with Burundi.

There is a heartbreak for Kenyan defender Brian Onyango (Maritzburg United), who's out of the tournament with an injury.

In the last edition in 2017, which Bafana didn't qualify for, there were 13 PSL players at the tournament.

PSL players in final squads

Ghana: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United)

Ivory Coast: Ali Badra (Free State Stars)

Namibia: Max Mbaeva (Arrows), Larry Horaeb (Baroka), Denzil Haoseb (Highlands), Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka), Riaan Hanamub (Cosmos), Deon Hotto (Wits), Joslyn Kamatuka (Cape Umoya), Peter Shalulile (Highlands), Loydt Kazapua (Maccabi)

Nigeria: Daniel Akpeyi (Chiefs)

Zimbabwe: George Chigova (Polokwane), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), Khama Billiat, Teenage Hadebe (both Chiefs), Danny Phiri, Divine Lunga, Knox Mutizwa (all Arrows), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Celtic), Kudakwashe Mahachi, Marshall Munetsi (both Pirates), Ovidy Karuru, Talent Chawapihwa (both AmaZulu), Evans Rusike (SuperSport).