SuperSport United ready to face their Nemesis

Mamelodi Sundowns have proved to be a very difficult side to beat for their neighbours SuperSport United over the years.

It's the kind of clash that everyone associated with Matsatsantsa a Pitoli dread to watch. After all, Sundowns have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, with SuperSport winning two and the other ending in a draw.

Even this season, the Brazilians have already beaten Kaitano Tembo's boys 2-0 in a league encounter.

So what is it that SuperSport can do differently this time when they meet in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm)?

Being the hosts, SuperSport need to ensure they get the goals and keep Downs attackers at bay to head into the second leg with a clean sheet.