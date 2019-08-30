SuperSport United ready to face their Nemesis
Mamelodi Sundowns have proved to be a very difficult side to beat for their neighbours SuperSport United over the years.
It's the kind of clash that everyone associated with Matsatsantsa a Pitoli dread to watch. After all, Sundowns have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, with SuperSport winning two and the other ending in a draw.
Even this season, the Brazilians have already beaten Kaitano Tembo's boys 2-0 in a league encounter.
So what is it that SuperSport can do differently this time when they meet in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm)?
Being the hosts, SuperSport need to ensure they get the goals and keep Downs attackers at bay to head into the second leg with a clean sheet.
SuperSport have goals in them. In all competitions, they have scored nine goals in five matches this season. Bradley Grobler has netted five.
Fellow striker Evans Rusike reckons SuperSport are ready to deliver this time.
"You know it's a big one. Firstly, we were focused on Baroka [the league game they won 2-0] and now we are focused on the MTN8. We are more prepared judging on where we were when we faced them [Sundowns] in the first game," Rusike stated.
"If a team beats you, you want to do the best you can [when you face them again]. I'm not going to say it would be a grudge match, but it's a cup match [do-or-die]."
SuperSport have kept three clean sheets in their five outings.
Sundowns, however, have scored 14 goals in seven matches across all competitions, which is an average of two per match.
Pitso Mosimane's charges even have defenders like Mosa Lebusa (with three goals) getting on the scoresheet on a regular basis.
