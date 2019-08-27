Limbikani Mzava decries not going overseas

Highlands Park defender Limbikani Mzava is still feeling hard done by his agent after failing to secure him a European move.

Mzava has disclosed how he came close to joining a European club before ending up at Highlands Park.

The defender from Malawi implied his agent, whom he refused to name, was a major factor the move never materialised.

"I had an option to go overseas, but it did not happen ... you know this thing of working with agents.

"I had many offers from Europe; I cannot mention the names of the clubs but they are from Turkey and Holland . I was supposed to go [there]," Mzava told Sowetan.

"Most of the clubs wanted to sign me upon the expiration of my [Golden] Arrows contract, it eventually happened that I am a free agent but that's where I say this thing of working with agents is not helping at times."