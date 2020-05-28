Steve Barker not ruling out Thabo Mnyamane reunion
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has expressed despair at how Thabo Mnyamane's career has faltered but said if given the chance, he would sign the player.
The once-feared left-footed midfielder is set to be released by SuperSport United at the end of next month.
Barker was the one who discovered the forward's talent when he was coach at the University of Pretoria, signing him from varsity football side North West University in 2014. Mnyamane then joined SuperSport in 2016.
At some stage the 27-year-old was the hottest property in the Absa Premiership, scoring goals week in and week out. But he struggled with injuries in the past two seasons.
"I think he will fit [in] at any team, to be honest. Left-footed players are in short supply and he's got qualities," Barker said.
"He is a clever football player. He's got good delivery and he knows how to score goals. He is an all-rounder.
"Let's first focus on what we need to achieve first [staying in the Absa Premiership] and then we will look [at him] later."
Injuries have hampered Mnyamane's progress at Matsatsantsa a Pitori, as he has played only three matches this season, scoring one goal.
He has now been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, with Barker not ruling out the possibility of signing him.
"It is difficult for me to say [I will sign him], not knowing every day how he is doing at training, and I think he had a couple of injury setbacks," Barker continued.
"That made him not to reach his full potential. I still think he is a quality player and I still think there is a lot that he can do in the PSL."
