Steve Barker not ruling out Thabo Mnyamane reunion

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has expressed despair at how Thabo Mnyamane's career has faltered but said if given the chance, he would sign the player.

The once-feared left-footed midfielder is set to be released by SuperSport United at the end of next month.

Barker was the one who discovered the forward's talent when he was coach at the University of Pretoria, signing him from varsity football side North West University in 2014. Mnyamane then joined SuperSport in 2016.

At some stage the 27-year-old was the hottest property in the Absa Premiership, scoring goals week in and week out. But he struggled with injuries in the past two seasons.

"I think he will fit [in] at any team, to be honest. Left-footed players are in short supply and he's got qualities," Barker said.