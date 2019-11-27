Angola side Petro Atletico brace for massive game against Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns may have been blowing hot and cold in recent matches but there is no doubting the form of their CAF Champions League opponents on Saturday as Angolan side Petro Atletico come into the game on the back of six straight wins.

The pair get their Group C campaigns under way at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in a match that kicks-off at 21h00.

Petro have scored 15 goals and conceded only two in their excellent recent run‚ while they have just two defeats in their last 28 games in all competitions‚ despite playing in the tough Angolan league and coming through Champions League qualifiers.

It is an ominous record for Pitso Mosimane’s men against a side packed with individual quality‚ as evidence by the stunning goal scored by Ghana defender Inusah Musah in a league game against Primeiro de Maio on Saturday.

Petro have been dealt something of a blow in the build-up to the game with the news that key midfielder Manguxi will miss the match through injury.