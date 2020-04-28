Potential PSL transfers after the lockdown

With Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori strongly linked to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, Sihle Ndebele looks at other potential high-profile Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfers that could be concluded once the country emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

Oupa Manyisa: Mamelodi Sundowns: possible destination: Bidvest Wits

Sowetan has learnt that Bidvest Wits are interested in Manyisa, who will be out of contract at Sundowns at the end of the current campaign.

Wits are believed to be eyeing to get the 31-year-old midfielder as a free agent.

In the past seasons, the Clever Boys have mastered the art of getting players as free agents, without having to pay buying fees.

The former Pirates talisman is recovering from a damaged Achilles, an injury he picked up last October, and by the look of things, Sundowns won't extend his stay, especially after signing two more midfielders in Grant Margeman and George Maluleka.