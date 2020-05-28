'We're on our own': Lerato Sengadi cautions women to prioritise safety

A recent traumatic experience at the hands of petty thugs has left Lerato Sengadi painfully aware that women in South Africa are not as safe as they should be.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, she said everything she had been through since a group of thugs tried to mug her last Thursday highlighted one painful truth.

"This whole incident that happened has just made me realise once more that, as women, we are honestly on our own," she said.

Lerato said everything from the process of opening a case with the police, to trying to raise awareness online - only to find that she'd been blocked by the official Saps Twitter page - made her realise that the country and its criminal justice system could do better by women.