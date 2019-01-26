Cape Town City advance to Nedbank Cup last 16 round with win over SuperSport

Thato Mokeke scored a rare goal against his former side as Cape Town City claimed a deserved 2-0 victory over SuperSport United to advance to the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

City once again underlined their quality with what turned out to be a comfortable win against a side that had tasted Nedbank Cup glory in two of the last three years.

Coach Benni McCarthy is building a formidable footballing side that was able to pick apart SuperSport almost at will at times, and were it not for some fine saves from visiting goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, the scoreline would have been a rout.

It was the fourth time City have got the better of SuperSport this season, which includes victory on penalties in the MTN8 final in September.

Matsatsantsa have now lost three of their four games in 2019, unwanted pressure for their coach Kaitano Tembo in what is rapidly turning into a disappointing campaign.

City were missing their midfield anchors Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche, but that meant a first start of the year for veteran Teko Modise. Matthew Rusike was also preferred up front for the rested top-scorer Siphelele Mthembu.