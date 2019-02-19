United coach Kaitano Tembo sees light at the end of tunnel

For a club that has become accustomed to winning trophies almost every season, SuperSport United will likely look back at the current season with a sense of disappointment.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori missed out on all three cup competitions on offer and only a miracle can help them clinch the Absa Premiership.

In his first season in charge, coach Kaitano Tembo led the team to the MTN8 final but lost out to Cape Town City.

In the league, their form has been characterised by inconsistencies where they have eight wins, five draws and six losses.

"My first year... we have been inconsistent because we started very well but lost the MTN8," Tembo reflected.

"In the earlier stages we were getting the results but we also lost our influential players and our team became disjointed.

"Even though we did not have our strongest players we managed to be in third position at the halfway mark. Now those injured players are coming back and that can only be good for us going forward."