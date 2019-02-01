Former Bafana Bafana midfielder George Lebese has admitted that his frustrating spell at Mamelodi Sundowns left him with depression but he is relieved at the six months loan opportunity at SuperSport United to revive his career.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder George Lebese has admitted that his frustrating spell at Mamelodi Sundowns left him with depression but he is relieved at the six months loan opportunity at SuperSport United to revive his career.

Lebese‚ who joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in a highly publicised move at the beginning of last season‚ said he doesn’t know why things didn’t work out for him at Chloorkop under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Things didn’t work out for me at Sundowns and to be honest I have no idea what happened. I have been depressed for many months to be honest and I am just happy to get this opportunity. It was very difficult for me to wake up every morning and go to training with no one to talk to. It was just training and go home and I didn’t know what to work on‚” he said on Thursday night shortly after he was registered by United at the PSL offices in Johannesburg.

“For the next six months‚ my full focus will be on SuperSport United who have given me this opportunity and a grateful and I will do my best to contribute to the team. I am very much relieved because I was holding thumps up that this loan move happens and luckily it happened. I am looking forward to the challenge and I must say that a loan move was my motivation.”

The United midfield has players like Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Dean Furman‚ Aubrey Modiba‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Thabo Mnyamane‚ Philani Ntshangase and Lebese is not expecting to walk into the starting line-up considering that his fitness is not 100 percent.

“There are good players at SuperSport‚ I looked at the team and I believe that I have something different to contribute. There are a couple of guys I know from my previous clubs and I had a chat with a few of them and they said it is a good club with a god change room. Hopefully‚ it will be a happy six months of my career.

“With regards to my fitness‚ I haven’t had 90 minutes in a very long time but I will work on that. I can’t remember when was the last time I played a competitive match but I will work hard with the coaches and fitness trainers so that I am ready as soon as possible‚” he said adding that he has nothing to prove.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone‚ I just have to prove to myself that I still have it and I can still play and be happy again.”

- TMG Digital.