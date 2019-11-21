Coach Helman Mkhalele will lead the South Africa side at the 2019 COSAFA Under-20 Championships in Lusaka from December 4-14‚ where the team will seek a hat-trick of titles.

Former Bafana Bafana star Mkhalele replaces Thabo Senong‚ who led the side to the last two FIFA Under-20 World Cup tournaments‚ but is now in charge of the Lesotho national team.

Mkhalele is set to be assisted by another great former winger in Arthur Zwane‚ with renowned youth coach Shawn Bishop to act as analyst.

Many of Senong’s squad have moved up to the national Under-23s‚ while the dates of the tournament have also restricted Mkhalele’s selection as any promising teenagers he might have hoped to pick from first team squads in South Africa’s top two divisions are not available.

Instead Mkhalele has gone for a younger group with one eye on the 2021 World Cup‚ and that gives South Africans a fascinating glimpse into the next generation of potential national team players.