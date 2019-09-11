Khanya Leshabela ready for Leicester 1st team

On the books of English Premier League (EPL) outfit Leicester City, promising SA youth international winger Khanya Leshabela has high hopes of playing top-flight football this season.

Having spent last season turning out for Leicester's Under-23 side, Leshabela was drafted into the club's first team squad for the 2019/20 EPL campaign.

"I was with the first team in the pre-season, I think I impressed and I enjoyed my time there. So I am positive that this season I will get my chance to play in the EPL,'' said Leshabela, who turns 20 next Wednesday.

The Foxes' budding star was part of the SA U-23 side that have just outwitted Zimbabwe to qualify for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be hosted by Egypt in November.