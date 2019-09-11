Soccer

Khanya Leshabela ready for Leicester 1st team

By Sihle Ndebele - 11 September 2019 - 10:04
Khanya Leshabela of Leicester City.
Khanya Leshabela of Leicester City.
Image: Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

On the books of English Premier League (EPL) outfit Leicester City, promising SA youth international winger Khanya Leshabela has high hopes of playing top-flight football this season.

Having spent last season turning out for Leicester's Under-23 side, Leshabela was drafted into the club's first team squad for the 2019/20 EPL campaign.

"I was with the first team in the pre-season, I think I impressed and I enjoyed my time there. So I am positive that this season I will get my chance to play in the EPL,'' said Leshabela, who turns 20 next Wednesday.

The Foxes' budding star was part of the SA U-23 side that have just outwitted Zimbabwe to qualify for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be hosted by Egypt in November.

SA beat Zimbabwe to secure their spot at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations

SA have secured their spot at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations and taken a step closer to qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

"This was my first U-23 camp. All the boys were welcoming, making me feel like a part of the family,'' noted Leshabela, who also represented SA at the U-20 World Cup in Poland in May.

Leshabela also shared what he's learnt from his maiden U-23 camp under the tutelage of coach David Notoane.

"The tempo here [at the U-23] is very quick - everyone is very sharp. So you have to be on your toes and ready all the time,'' said the Leicester man.

"When you receive the ball you must already know what you will do with it, plan ahead. Obviously, I'll get used to the tempo.''

Leshabela's family relocated to the United Kingdom (UK) when he was very young, hence the youngster never played for any local side.

Lyle Foster back to boost Amajita

Having missed the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger in February due to club commitments, Lyle Foster could walk straight into the Amajita ...
Sport
3 months ago

Many felt Leshabela deserved more game time at Amajita, but the side's then coach, Thabo Senong, had different ideas as he hardly handed the Leicester winger a chance at the U-20 Afcon and at the World Cup.

"Obviously I wasn't part of the coach's plans, but I was ready to play my role in the team. I wasn't too fussy; I was waiting for my chance. I have moved on from that,'' said Leshabela, who played just one of the three Amajita World Cup matches in Poland, starting only in the 1-1 draw against Portugal in the last group fixture.

Leshabela played two of SA's six games at the U-20 Afcon in Niger in February. The teenage attacking midfielder started when Amajita beat Burundi 1-0 in the group phase, before playing the last 15 minutes when they lost 1-0 to Senegal in the semifinals.

Amajita need Safa's support

Preparation for World Cup in Poland should be a keen, flawless effort.
Sport
6 months ago

Win now a must for Thabo Senong's Amajita

Draws put Amajita in tricky position
Sport
7 months ago

Amajita share spoils with Nigeria in Group A opener

Siphesihle Mkhize scored a vital equaliser for South Africa as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Niger in their opening Group ...
Sport
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X