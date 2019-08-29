Ex-Amajita mentor Senong named Lesotho head coach

Former SA U20 coach Thabo Senong was yesterday named the new head coach of the Lesotho senior national team.

Senong was unveiled in the capital Maseru. This comes after SA Football Association (Safa) didn't renew his contract after the Fifa U20 World Cup in June.

He guided Amajita in the 2017 and 2019 U20 World Cups, as well as in continental competitions.

Ranked in 144th position in world football, Senong has the challenge of guiding Likoena to a respectable position.

Lesotho's highest ever ranking was 105th position, achieved five years ago.

Former Lesotho captain Lehlohonolo Seema expressed his delight at Senong's appointment.

Seema, who's one of the co-coaches at Bloemfontein Celtic, is confident that Senong can take Lesotho to the next level.

"Congratulations to coach Thabo . may God give you the wisdom to help my country move forward," Seema posted on social media.

Lesotho will be involved in the qualification rounds of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers next month.