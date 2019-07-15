South Africa will have national Under-23 coach David Notoane in charge for their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Lesotho in under two weeks’ time.

A combination of Stuart Baxter and Thabo Senong had led the side in the qualifiers two years ago‚ where they lost out to Zambia‚ but this time the SA Football Association (Safa) have decided to give vital game-time to the Under-23s for the meetings with Lesotho‚ which are scheduled for July 28 (away) and the weekend of August 2-4.

Competition rules mean Notoane will only have locally-based players available for the qualifier‚ but he will still be targeting using as many of his players as possible to assist with the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier against Botswana in late August and September.

But given that the second leg will be played on the same weekend as the start of the Absa Premiership season‚ it seems unlikely that Notoane will get the likes of the SuperSport United pair of Teboho Mokoena and Kamohelo Mahlatsi‚ Mamelodi Sundowns’ Phakamani Mahlambi and Baroka FC’s Jemondre Dickens.