It's time we accept that we are average

Our national under-20 squad, who bowed out of the ongoing World Cup in Poland after three games, have been so mercilessly pilloried; you would think we are a nation of world-beaters.

Two admittedly spineless defeats - to Argentina and then Korea Republic - and a draw against Portugal ended Amajita's tournament prematurely, denying them even a chance of qualifying for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams.

It is correct that South Africans voice their displeasure about the team's shoddy performance, but what is shocking is the manner of castigating a young team who, in reality, are merely the mirror of disappointing trends from our national teams.

Our boys suffered a heavy 5-2 loss against naturally one of the world's powerhouses, Argentina, in the first match, triggered in the main by a needless red card and a VAR-awarded penalty which came when the score was 1-1.

Where I would criticise Thabo Senong's team, is the manner in which they lost the second game against Korea. For long parts, we were the better team and should have taken the lead way before the Asians struck via a soft goal.