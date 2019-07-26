Kwinda Netshitangani paving his own way to the top

Kwinda Netshitangani is not your typical young footballer who's just happy to sit around even if his career is stagnant and that sets him apart from many.

The name may not ring a bell now, but he could very well be a big talking point in South African football circles in the next few years, even though he's making headway in Europe.

Netshitangani, 18, was in the news some months ago when video clips of him going past opponents like a knife through butter in Spain, where he is based, surfaced on social media. The hype has since died down, but the attacking midfielder has a burning desire to make it to the very top of world football.

He turns out for Barcelona-based football academy, Kaptiva, and at the rate he's going, he promises to contribute big to SA's national teams.

Born and bred in Johannesburg, it's rather surprising that he's already in Europe, but as mentioned earlier, he's on the move, and fast.