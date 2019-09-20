Soccer

Helman Mkhalele good for Amajita, skipper Khulekani Kubheka feels

By Sihle Ndebelein Durban - 20 September 2019 - 11:25

SA Under-20 skipper Khulekani Kubheka is of the sentiment that Helman Mkhalele deserves to be given the Amajita coaching job on a full-time basis.

In the wake of head coach Thabo Senong's departure, the South African Football Association (Safa) handed the reins to erstwhile Bafana Bafana winger Mkhalele to temporarily guide Amajita at the All Africa Games (AAG) held in Morocco last month.

SA failed to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament under Mkhalele, who garnered more than 60 caps for Bafana at his peak.

"It's the job of Safa to decide who they hire, but there's a lot of good coaches in SA. I think Helman Mkhalele is good for the job," Kubheka, who was in Durban as one of the ambassadors of the ongoing Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 tournament, told Sowetan.

"We all know who Helman Mkhalele is... the Midnight Express. He has a broad knowledge of football and a broad knowledge of the youngsters as well."

The 20-year-old keeper, who is on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns reserves, is a proud product of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament, having turned out for the famed Pretoria-based Clapham High School.

"I still get goose bumps when I watch young boys playing in this tournament because I know its value," said Kubheka.

The Copa Coca-Cola tournament kicked off at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi yesterday, concluding tomorrow.

Selected results from yesterday's play:

Theron High School (Northern Cape) 1, Northern Academy (Limpopo) 4; Dr Reginald Cingo (FS) 0, School of Excellence (Gauteng) 3.

