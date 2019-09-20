Helman Mkhalele good for Amajita, skipper Khulekani Kubheka feels

SA Under-20 skipper Khulekani Kubheka is of the sentiment that Helman Mkhalele deserves to be given the Amajita coaching job on a full-time basis.

In the wake of head coach Thabo Senong's departure, the South African Football Association (Safa) handed the reins to erstwhile Bafana Bafana winger Mkhalele to temporarily guide Amajita at the All Africa Games (AAG) held in Morocco last month.

SA failed to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament under Mkhalele, who garnered more than 60 caps for Bafana at his peak.

"It's the job of Safa to decide who they hire, but there's a lot of good coaches in SA. I think Helman Mkhalele is good for the job," Kubheka, who was in Durban as one of the ambassadors of the ongoing Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 tournament, told Sowetan.