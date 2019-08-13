Insurer and PSL head for arbitration

The PSL will argue at an arbitration that the sponsorship deal between OUTsurance and SA Football Association (Safa) undermines their contract agreements with Absa and Nedbank, who have similar consumer product offerings.

Safa have a deal worth R50m, over five years, with the insurer that directly affects the PSL. Football referees are administered by Safa and they provide officials with training and kits to wear during PSL games.

The PSL's main gripe is that the deal with the insurance giant triggers a conflict of interest. Like OUTsurance, banking giants Absa and Nedbank offer insurance products to customers. Absa Direct is a division of the company that offers household, vehicle and contents insurance.

Nedbank Insurance also has similar products.

To resolve the matter, it's now heading for arbitration.

Safa, in fact, intended to resolve the matter before August 1, but that didn't happen.

The association's chief executive Russell Paul said the association is working around the clock to get a date with the unnamed arbitrator.

"We are just waiting for the arbitrator," Paul said. "We are just chasing him up. he's been outside the country."