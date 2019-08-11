No end to PSL TV blackout

Soccer lovers without access to DStv have been left in the dark in as far as watching Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

And SuperSport were conspicuously absent this week at a high-level meeting that was held between the minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa and the SABC to discuss the impasse.

The PSL also did not attend the meeting.

"Our Group CEO was travelling overseas at the time of the proposed meeting," said Joe Heshu, group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

"We thank the ministers for confirming that they shall continue with engagement regarding this matter."

PSL spokesperson Luxolo September said only Irvin Khoza, the chairman of the league, was mandated to comment on this matter.

Attempts to get hold of Khoza were not successful.

"Mthethwa and Ndabeni-Abrahams held the meeting with the leadership of the SABC, comprising members of the executive as well as members of the board," the two ministers said in a statement.

"The SABC briefed both ministers in order to provide an in-depth understanding of the events that have led to the very regrettable and unfortunate circumstance relating to the acquisition - or rather, the failure thereof - of PSL broadcasting rights."