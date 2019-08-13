Soccer refs also want OUTbonus

SA referees are up in arms and want a share of the spoils from the controversial OUTsurance sponsorship deal.

Last year, the SA Football Association (Safa) and OUTsurance entered into a deal that has been mired in contestation and legal wrangles.

The R50m deal, over five years, has seen referees don kits branded with the colours and logo of the insurer during PSL matches.

The match officials, however, are unhappy that they are not benefitting from the sponsorship despite being used to market the company by wearing the kit.

"What are referees benefitting from this deal? There's not even an OUTsurance referee of the month award and there's no death cover. there's nothing. When our referee Eketsang Setloboko died [in a car crash] last year, he wasn't covered by OUTsurance, so they paid nothing. But the referees continue to market the brand," bemoaned our source.