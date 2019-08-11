Steve for Bafana job is a sick joke

So, Steve Komphela is ready to be the next Bafana Bafana coach. I was stunned this week on hearing Bra Steve's wish. At first I thought we were just being fed an April fool's joke in August.

With some calling him a "hot favourite", I just wonder on which grounds does a man with such an unimpressive coaching record, both at club and national team level is regarded as a favourite for the hot seat?

That said, even some in the Safa technical committee tip Komphela to take over after Brit Stuart Baxter quit last week.

Komphela must tell us he was joking.

To his credit, though, the Golden Arrows mentor is no stranger to guiding national teams. He was shabby in guiding the under-20 and under-23 teams, and in 2012 temporarily held the Bafana reins on a caretaker basis, following the sacking of Pitso Mosimane.

At club level, he has jumped from one club to the other in pursuit of acknowledgement as one of the country's leading coaches, without success.

In April last year, he was forced to resign from Kaizer Chiefs after fans bayed for his blood following a 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal loss to Free State Stars.

Nonsensically, Komphela cites his three trophyless years at Chiefs as having toughened him, preparing him for the Bafana job. He must tell us he was joking.

The former Bafana captain and defender does not fathom that you can be a brilliant player but be a pathetic flop as a coach.