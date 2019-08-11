Big stars settle for less pay

When players make a move to another club, it is often because of a lucrative offer but at times it happens that they have to take a salary cut.

Although it is difficult in South Africa for players and their agents to divulge the monetary value of footballers, Sunday World can confirm that there are a few PSL players who have had to downgrade to find new homes.

A source revealed this week that Zambian international Donashano Malama, who has joined Black Leopards, was forced to take a salary cut.

"Dona was earning more than R100,000 at Chippa United and has had to settle for less. It's normal in football.

"Sometimes you have to take a salary cut, especially when you move from a big team to a small team," said the source.

Leopards' other new signing Thuso Phala is also in the same boat. The 33-year-old winger was, according to SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews, the best paid in the history of the club.

"I didn't expect that the best-paid player in the history of the club would be ending his career making comments on Twitter, missing training and doing things that you don't expect from a professional player," Matthews said some months ago after the two parties ended their relationship.

In finding a new club this season in Limpopo, Phala had to settle for less than he earned at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.