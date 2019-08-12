State must end soccer impasse

The Pontius Pilate-like approach so far adopted by government in relations to the PSL soccer broadcast rights does not seem to be yielding any meaningful results.

We have entered the second round of league games and, yet still, there is no solution to the dispute that has resulted in the SABC - which is watched by the majority of people in South Africa - being forbidden from flighting matches.

Instead of a solution, the situation has become worse with Sunday Times reporting that the public broadcaster has informed its 18 radio stations that they cannot broadcast anything related to PSL football, not even match scores.

This means that popular sports shows, such as Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide, are not permitted to cover stories, have interviews or promotions related to the local version of the beautiful game. The SABC says it took the decision in light of there being no existing deal between itself and the league in relation to radio broadcast rights.