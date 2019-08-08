Malama promises stellar PSL season

Zambian international Donashano Malama says he will be one of the players to watch in the 2019/2020 PSL season.

Malama, 27, has joined Limpopo side Black Leopards after a brief stint at Chippa United. The midfielder arrived at the Chilli Boys halfway into last season and managed seven appearances in all competitions.

Malama confirmed that he's on a one-year deal with Lidoda Duvha and for the next 10 months of PSL action, he's aiming to be one of the standout performers.

"I'm an international player and I have to work extra hard for Leopards. The chairman [David Thidiela] has shown faith in me, so I really have to work hard," Malama told Sowetan yesterday.

"I was at Chippa from the middle of the season, but now it's a new beginning for me," he said.