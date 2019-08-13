Soccer

Thamsanqa Gabuza ready to face Orlando Pirates

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 13 August 2019 - 08:46
Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport.
Image: Gallo Images / Lee Warren

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is rubbing his hands in anticipation of his first match against his former teammates at Orlando Pirates.

Gabuza made the switch from the Buccaneers to the Tshwane club during the current transfer window.

Now the Soweto club will take on Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori at the Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Gabuza will be on the opposite side for the first time after spending six years with the Sea Robbers.

"I will be happy to play against my former team. As a footballer it's always nice to play against your former club," Gabuza said.

"There is no point that I will be trying to prove. I just have to follow the coach's instructions and do what I am supposed to do."

The 32-year-old was a polarising figure at Pirates that resulted in a love-hate relationship with the supporters.

He said it was only after a conversation with Pirates boss Irvin Khoza that he made the move to Matsatsantsa.

"The chairman [Khoza] asked me if I would be fine coming to SuperSport United and I responded by telling him that I will only leave if he gives me his blessings," said Gabuza.

"There were more than five teams that were interested in my services but SuperSport wanted me more."

Gabuza failed to score a single goal last season.

The last time he scored was at the end of the 2017/18 season.

"I would like to score more goals here at this club," he said.

