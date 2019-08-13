Thamsanqa Gabuza ready to face Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is rubbing his hands in anticipation of his first match against his former teammates at Orlando Pirates.

Gabuza made the switch from the Buccaneers to the Tshwane club during the current transfer window.

Now the Soweto club will take on Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori at the Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Gabuza will be on the opposite side for the first time after spending six years with the Sea Robbers.

"I will be happy to play against my former team. As a footballer it's always nice to play against your former club," Gabuza said.