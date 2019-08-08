Praise for Sundowns' transfer policy

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa believes the club made the right decision by not making too many changes to last season's squad.

This transfer window has been the club's quietest in recent memory with just a few signings.

The club roped in Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso, Sammy Seabi and Nyiko Mobbie. The club has confirmed that Mobbie will be loaned out.

"I think it's good that we can build on from the team that we had last season," said Lebusa.

"It's good that we did not lose any of our key players and not too many new players joined us, considering how well we did last season."