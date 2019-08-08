Praise for Sundowns' transfer policy
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa believes the club made the right decision by not making too many changes to last season's squad.
This transfer window has been the club's quietest in recent memory with just a few signings.
The club roped in Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso, Sammy Seabi and Nyiko Mobbie. The club has confirmed that Mobbie will be loaned out.
"I think it's good that we can build on from the team that we had last season," said Lebusa.
"It's good that we did not lose any of our key players and not too many new players joined us, considering how well we did last season."
The Brazilians clinched their ninth league title last season and made it all the way to the CAF Champions League semifinals. Unlike in previous seasons, in which they lost the likes of Khama Billiat, Percy Tau and Keagan Dolly, the club has retained its core.
The 2016 kings of Africa will take on Otoho d'Oyo FC in the Champions League preliminary round in Congo Brazzaville on Sunday (3.30pm, SA time). In pre-season, they played friendlies in Botswana and Zambia. Lebusa feels their travels have put them in a good position to do well in the continental tournament.
"The club did well by allowing us to have a pre-season in which we went to a few countries," he said. "Now that we are going to Congo it will not be something we are ill-prepared for."