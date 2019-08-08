Foreigners will regret abusing SA's friendly laws

The people who burnt a clinic in Brandfort, Free State, will one day wake up and find that they need health care.

Similarly, the African immigrants will feel that way if one day they were to lose the luxury of being in SA.

The group of immigrants who pelted the police with stones in the Joburg CBD showed disdain for our friendly laws. They would never have done this in their own countries because they would have been given a thorough beating by the police and army.

SAPS must retaliate against these dirty actions and defend themselves and the country against criminality imported into our country. When that day comes, they will curse the day they were born. I commend our officers for not firing a single shot in the CBD.

Ben "TNT"Lekalake, Soweto