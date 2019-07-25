More PSL signings, axes on the cards
There's a lot more you can expect in the transfer market before the Absa Premiership season kicks off on August 3.
While the likes of Orlando Pirates are already on double figures in terms of new signings, they may not be done.
Bucs are linked with Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Burkina Faso winger Yacouba Sogne, who plies his trade for Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko.
Pirates were also interested in SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, but the Tshwane side have rebuffed their attempts to sign him. Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, have so far snapped up four players, but they are still assessing former Ajax Cape Town defender Yagan Sasman.
Chiefs have also been mentioned in the same line as Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda, but a transfer is highly unlikely now that Amakhosi have exhausted their foreign quota.
In fact, Chiefs would be forced to let go of one foreign player to free up a space for their new signings, and that appears to be Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana. Sowetan has learnt that the Madagascan midfielder would go on loan.
"Dax" has even lost the number six jersey to new signing Kearyn Baccus.
Defender Mario Booysen is also not safe and could be off-loaded by the Naturena-based side. Booysen's jersey number from last season has already been allocated to another new signing, James Kotei.
Sundowns have only roped in a couple of players with coach Pitso Mosimane seemingly happy with what he's got at his disposal.
Sundowns, however, may still sign Tokelo Rantie, who's been training with them. Also on Sundowns' radar is Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United. If anything, Sundowns are more likely to release players. Aubrey Ngoma and Lucky Mohomi remain SuperSport targets.
Jose Ali Meza has already moved to Maritzburg United on loan, while Jeremy Brockie's future hangs in the balance. Surprisingly, there are also whispers that striker Emiliano Tade could also be off- loaded after joining from AmaZulu. Downs' midfielder Siphelele Mkhulise is a subject of interest from Cape Town City.
Vuyo Mere and Thandani Ntshumayelo, who have parted ways with Wits and Baroka respectively, are training with Highlands Park hoping to impress.