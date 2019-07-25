More PSL signings, axes on the cards

There's a lot more you can expect in the transfer market before the Absa Premiership season kicks off on August 3.

While the likes of Orlando Pirates are already on double figures in terms of new signings, they may not be done.

Bucs are linked with Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Burkina Faso winger Yacouba Sogne, who plies his trade for Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko.

Pirates were also interested in SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, but the Tshwane side have rebuffed their attempts to sign him. Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, have so far snapped up four players, but they are still assessing former Ajax Cape Town defender Yagan Sasman.