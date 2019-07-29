Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosimane was apparently cheesed off with the move as he saw it as being "policed" by someone from Europe despite his success with the Tshwane team.

"After winning so many trophies for the club, he is asking himself why then bring a technical director because he has already demonstrated that he had what it takes to win the trophies without being supervised by some European," alleged one of the club officials.

The official claimed that the technical director had already visited the club's headquarters in Midrand about two weeks ago and the club was impressed with his presentation.

"It means that Pitso would no longer have [a] direct line to the president. He is now going to report directly to this man. This is an utmost disrespect you can show to somebody who won you so many trophies," claimed the official.

Another official, opposed to Mosimane's camp, confirmed that the technical director was in town and left last weekend. He declined to disclose the name of the coach.

"He was hosted by the [club] president in Sandton and spent a week or so before he left the country. He will be back in August to start his job. Pitso thinks he is God and needs to be monitored. This is a good move. If he is not happy, he

can leave.

"He is the one who leaked the story because he wants to get the Bafana Bafana job using the club. We are not going to entertain him," said the official.