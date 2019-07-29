Mixed reactions to Kambole
Kaizer Chiefs' new striker Lazarus Kambole has received some praise from the club's supporters following his debut in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium at the weekend.
The Zambian, however, was also criticised for missing a sitter as his team lost 2-0 to their bitter rivals.
Kambole's compatriot Augustine Mulenga and Thembinkosi Lorch were on the scoresheet for the Buccaneers.
The 30-year-old is seen as Chiefs' marquee signing in the current transfer window and a lot would be expected from him in the 2019/2020 campaign.
A lot of supporters' comments on social media suggested that he didn't do too bad in the big clash, but he was also referred to as the "black (Jeremy) Brockie" in reference to the struggles of the Mamelodi Sundowns striker, who just cannot get things right for the Brazilians.
THE GOOD.
"Kambole might have missed chances, but am happy that he is always in the kitchen, given a chance he will score goals this season" - Ayakhanya Khoselihle.
"Kambole is going to destroy a lot of team, he is so good, never mind his few errors he committed on his debut... I repeat, he'll really destroy a lot of teams" - Wayne Chauke.
THE BAD.
"Lazarus Kambole has done something that could potentially make him less popular with Khosi faithful for that glaring miss" - Richardson Mzaidume.
"This Kambole is a black Brookie" - Lindani Mthethwa
All comments sourced on social platform, Twitter.