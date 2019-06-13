Tanzania new hunting ground

It appears that Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be making a rare trip to the East African country of Tanzania to bolster their squads.

Tanzanian Premier League has not always been appealing for local top-flight sides, with very few players from there coming over to play in SA.

In the 1990s, John Ntenze played for Free State Stars while his nephew Mrisho Ngassa also played for Ea Lla Koto in 2016. Ngassa only lasted a season at Stars. Tanzanian defender Abdi Banda is currently plying his trade with Baroka after having joined from giants Simba in 2017.

It seems many more players will be coming down south soon. Kaizer Chiefs are targeting some international players after signing Zambia international Lazarous Kambole.

Chiefs have now reportedly set their sights on Ghanaian defensive midfielder James Kotei, who plays for Simba.