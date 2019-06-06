Zambia great Wedson Nyirenda says compatriot Lazarous Kambole could be the right man to pull Kaizer Chiefs out of their misery in the coming season.

Chiefs and Kambole's Zambia club Zesco United have agreed terms‚ and the player himself has agreed personal terms with the Naturena side.

Nyirenda‚ the man who first introduced Kambole to the Zambia national squad‚ said the striker was capable of solving the ailing Chiefs side's scoring woes if he’s paired with the right players upfront‚ and he receives adequate supply from midfield.

“Currently we don’t know what kind of team Chiefs will be like next season as they are busy off-loading and recruiting players‚” said Nyirenda‚ who played for Amakhosi with some great success in 1993.

“But from what I know of Kambole‚ a player who went through all the development stages in Zambia‚ I think he can be of great help to Chiefs in resolving their goal-scoring problems.

“He’s very good on the ball‚ can space well and his shooting is absolute class as we’ve seen in CAF matches with Zesco in recent years.

“I would say Chiefs will see the value in Kambole if he’s surrounded by other hungry players.

"The fact that Khama Billiat is there should help him a lot in adapting quickly to the fast-paced PSL game.”

Chiefs will be hoping to end the club’s longest trophy drought in their history next season as it's been four years since they last lifted silverware - the Absa Premiership title at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Kambole is set to become the first piece of the jigsaw puzzle as the limping club attempts to rebuild on a year they will be celebrating 50 years since they were founded.

Chiefs ended last season on a sour note after they finished outside of the top eight for the third time in the PSL era.

But the greatest tragedy for the once proud club and its owner Kaizer Motaung was losing to lower tier club TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban last month.

Motaung recently admitted that his club's embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Galaxy ranks as the lowest point of his career as chairman of the massively popular by ailing team.

The Chiefs boss revealed that he is yet to recover from the humiliation of losing a major cup final to a lower tier club they were heavily favoured to brush aside.

“I must say it is the lowest point for me as chairman of the club because we have never lost a cup final to a National First Division club.

"I am still traumatized even now and I am still trying to recover‚” he said.