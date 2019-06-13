It's police's duty to crack Senzo Meyiwa's case, not Kelly Khumalo's

Hatred and insults hurled at musician Kelly Khumalo, over the lack of progress in the case of Senzo Meyiwa, are a classic case of how society still uses women as scapegoats for all that goes wrong.

Once again, social media went into a frenzy of renewed attacks on Khumalo early this week after the publication of a Sunday World story headlined: "Meyiwa arrests imminent".

The newspaper reported that three famous people and a police officer would be apprehended for defeating the ends of justice in connection with Khumalo's former lover's murder case. And it added that another well-known person would also be held for his murder.

The piece quoted sources within the justice and security cluster, who said the investigating team had approached the National Prosecuting Authority to authorise warrants of arrests.

Even though the article did not name those facing arrests, one did not need to be a rocket scientist to figure out who were the celebrities around Meyiwa when he died.