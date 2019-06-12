Lazarous Kambole: From humble beginnings to Kaizer Chiefs

This move has been welcomed by the club's supporters who have since expressed high hopes from Kambole.

Here are three things you must know about 25-year-old Kambole:

Background

According to Goal.com, Zambian national Kambole owes his success to clubs including Kabundi Young stars, where he started before he moved to Mindolo Young Stars in 2004, followed by Mulalo Academy and numerous other clubs. He joined Zesco United FC in 2014.

Career accolades

Kambole has established himself as one of the best strikers and, according to national football teams.com, he has seven international goals from 15 matches under his belt.

In January, he scored a goal for Zesco which eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.