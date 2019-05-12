Chippa United happy to beat ailing Ernst Middendorp's Kaizer Chiefs

“I never want to go through it ever again‚” is how relieved Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen described surviving the first relegation battle of his coaching career.

Rhulani Manzini’s goal was enough to keep the Chilli Boys in the Absa Premiership for another season as they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a dramatic final day fixture of the season at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The win saw Chippa finish 12th on the log and three points off the relegation zone.

The victory also means that the Eastern Cape will once again have a team to carry its flag in the top-flight next season.

“I have been very fortunate‚ it’s my 10th season coaching in the PSL and of those 10 seasons I have finished in the top eight‚ eight times‚” said Larsen.

“The other two seasons I started halfway at Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United.