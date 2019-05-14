BSA awards nominees put in wrong categories

Boxing South Africa must act swiftly and swap around two nominees shortlisted for the Female Prospect and Boxer of the Year Awards, respectively.

There is still time to do that before Friday, which is the day of the ceremony. BSA has the power to do that because some of the governing body's duties include effective resolution of boxing disputes.

Shortlisted nominees for the Female ProspectAward are Smangele "Smash" Hadebe, Thema Zuma and Nontuthuzelo Cithani.

Hadebe won that award last year, so logic dictates that she cannot contest it this year.

She was involved in high-profile fights during the period under review for 2018 awards. That includes unanimous points decision over former world champion Gabisile Tshabalala, a draw with Ellen Simwaka in an ABU fight, as well as a loss to the same opponent for the WBF International title.